Crash closes Halfway Creek Road in Awendaw
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say a crash in Awendaw has a portion of Halfway Creek Road closed Friday morning.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened near Steed Creek Road.
The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District says the crash is fatal.
Fire officials say the crash involved two vehicles and has a rollover and entrapment.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.