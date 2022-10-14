SC Lottery
Crash closes Halfway Creek Road in Awendaw

Deputies say a crash in Awendaw has a portion of Halfway Creek Road closed Friday morning.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say a crash in Awendaw has a portion of Halfway Creek Road closed Friday morning.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened near Steed Creek Road.

The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District says the crash is fatal.

Fire officials say the crash involved two vehicles and has a rollover and entrapment.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

