SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

DHEC to reopen Charleston Co. shellfish harvesting beds

The beds will be back open on Saturday at sunrise, according to DHEC.
The beds will be back open on Saturday at sunrise, according to DHEC.(Live 5 News)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - After reviewing water data, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is set to reopen shellfish harvesting beds in Charleston County.

The beds will be back open on Saturday at sunrise, according to DHEC.

“Water quality data indicate that bacteria levels are once again suitable for shellfish harvesting in Shellfish Management Area 11, which includes Seabrook Island, Kiawah Island and the Stono River in Charleston County,” Mike Marshall, Manager of DHEC’s Shellfish Sanitation Section, said.

For more information on shellfish harvesting in your area, visit scdhec.gov/shellfish.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Octavia Wolfe, of Saint George, was found dead in a pond on Cockadoo Farm Road, according to...
Coroner: Missing woman’s body found in Dorchester Co. pond
Brian Hamilton, 26, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent...
Police: Man shoots at girlfriend after being accused of cheating
Michael Shawn Sweeney, 52, is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature,...
Ravenel standoff ends with man in custody after 24 hours
Crews were called to the Sweetgrass Estates on Highway 78 at 4:11 p.m.
Man arrested in connection with ‘suspicious’ Ladson mobile home fire
Police and emergency response vehicles were on the scene of an active shooter situation in an...
Police ID 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting; suspect critical

Latest News

Teddie E. Pryor, family, and other councilmen cut the ribbon on Friday to the new Charleston...
New social services building named after Councilman Teddie E. Pryor
The ex-USS Clamagore will be towed away from Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum Friday and...
Ex-USS Clamagore to be towed from Patriots Point for recycling
On Friday, Roper St. Francis announced plans to build a 40,000-square-foot healthcare facility...
Roper St. Francis unveils plans for new facility in Summerville mixed-use development
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Man arrested in connection to September shooting in North Charleston