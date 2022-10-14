DHEC to reopen Charleston Co. shellfish harvesting beds

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - After reviewing water data, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is set to reopen shellfish harvesting beds in Charleston County.

The beds will be back open on Saturday at sunrise, according to DHEC.

“Water quality data indicate that bacteria levels are once again suitable for shellfish harvesting in Shellfish Management Area 11, which includes Seabrook Island, Kiawah Island and the Stono River in Charleston County,” Mike Marshall, Manager of DHEC’s Shellfish Sanitation Section, said.

For more information on shellfish harvesting in your area, visit scdhec.gov/shellfish.

