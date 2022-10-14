Hampstead Mall renovation: Conway Park expected to finish by end of 2022

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Volunteers are gearing up and getting ready to put in the work into revamping Conway Park in downtown Charleston. It’s a project city officials say could be done by the end of the year.

The city of Charleston is partnering up with Charleston Parks Conservancy and Keep Charleston Beautiful for the second phase of the Hampstead Mall area revamp. City officials say they’re taking inspiration from Philip Simmons Park during the first phase of renovations.

For reference, Conway Park is right next to the Hampstead Mall playground and diagonal from Philip Simmons Park. There will be new gravel sidewalks at Conway Park and lots of plants so people that live here and visitors will have another place to sit and gather.

City officials say they’ve already started working on the trees and the water system and the next step is to get a new irrigation system.

In the community meeting on Wednesday, neighbors say they want fresh coats of paint on the pergola and the fountain and maybe new seating. The city says there won’t be much of a change to the current plan, but they will look into putting in work orders on the paint.

These organizations are asking for volunteers to help plant the flowers and trees. Neighbors say they’re excited for this project and for the opportunity to volunteer.

“One of the goals behind the Charleston Parks Conservancy is to get people reengaged back into their parks,” Director of Parks and Capital Projects Jason Kronsberg said. “Create that sense of ownership and sense of pride in their public spaces because the city can’t do it all. And it’s really nice when we all come together and do it all as one.”

Kronsberg says the goal is to finish the park by the end of the year. He says this project is expected to cost about $50,000 from the city and publicly raised funds.

