Lowcountry High School Football - Week 8

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Week 8 of high school football in the Lowcountry is underway. Check back here throughout the weekend for highlights, scores and more!

10/13

John Paul II 43, Northwood Academy 6 - The Chargers fall to 0-8 on the season

10/14

Oceanside Collegiate (5-1) at Academic Magnet (5-1) - Live 5 Game of the Week

Stall (0-6) at Ft. Dorchester (4-3)

West Ashley (7-1) at Summerville (6-1)

Cane Bay (5-1) at Goose Creek (1-6)

Ashley Ridge (5-2) at Berkeley (1-6)

Wando (2-5) at Stratford (1-5)

Hilton Head at Beckham (5-2)

May River at Colleton County (1-6)

James Island (6-1) at Bluffton

North Charleston (3-5) at Philip Simmons (4-3)

Battery Creek at Hanahan (5-1)

Wade Hampton at Woodland (7-0)

Baptist Hill (4-1) at Burke (0-7)

Cross (5-2) at Military Magnet (2-6)

Hilton Head Prep at Pinewood Prep (2-5)

Clarendon Hall at Dorchester Academy (5-2)

Carolina Academy at Colleton Prep (6-0)

Cross Schools at St. John’s Christian (3-3)

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.