Lowcountry High School Football - Week 8
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Week 8 of high school football in the Lowcountry is underway. Check back here throughout the weekend for highlights, scores and more!
10/13
John Paul II 43, Northwood Academy 6 - The Chargers fall to 0-8 on the season
10/14
Oceanside Collegiate (5-1) at Academic Magnet (5-1) - Live 5 Game of the Week
Stall (0-6) at Ft. Dorchester (4-3)
West Ashley (7-1) at Summerville (6-1)
Cane Bay (5-1) at Goose Creek (1-6)
Ashley Ridge (5-2) at Berkeley (1-6)
Wando (2-5) at Stratford (1-5)
Hilton Head at Beckham (5-2)
May River at Colleton County (1-6)
James Island (6-1) at Bluffton
North Charleston (3-5) at Philip Simmons (4-3)
Battery Creek at Hanahan (5-1)
Wade Hampton at Woodland (7-0)
Baptist Hill (4-1) at Burke (0-7)
Cross (5-2) at Military Magnet (2-6)
Hilton Head Prep at Pinewood Prep (2-5)
Clarendon Hall at Dorchester Academy (5-2)
Carolina Academy at Colleton Prep (6-0)
Cross Schools at St. John’s Christian (3-3)
