Man arrested in connection to September shooting in North Charleston

A man is facing charges in connection to a September shooting in North Charleston.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges in connection to a September shooting in North Charleston.

Reginald Glenn Foster, Jr., 35, was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

A police report states officers responded to the Red Roof Inn on Northwoods Boulevard around 4:45 a.m. on Sept. 20 for a report of shots fired.

Officers met with a woman at another location who said she was sitting in the passenger seat of her friend’s car when an unknown man shot her, the report states. Officers said the woman had been shot near the right armpit.

The report states officers made contact with a man leaving the victim’s room at the Red Roof Inn who told officers he didn’t witness the incident, but an unknown person had knocked on the door to the room on two separate occasions, but they did not open the door.

Foster was arrested on Thursday and was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

