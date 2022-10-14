SC Lottery
Man arrested in connection with ‘suspicious’ Ladson mobile home fire

A mobile home in the Ladson area has been heavily damaged by a fire Thursday afternoon, deputies say.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say they have arrested a man on an arson charge following a Thursday afternoon fire in Ladson that left a mobile home damaged.

Robert William Barrs, 33, is charged with second-degree arson, deputies said on their Twitter account.

Crews were called to the Sweetgrass Estates on Highway 78 at 4:11 p.m. Eventually, the fire was put out but not before causing damage to the home, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp.

“Deputies had been at the location earlier in the afternoon when the homeowner expressed intent to evict Barrs from the home,” the post states.

Investigators say they noticed Barrs walking on Highway 78 and brought him to the scene and found evidence indicating he had been at the home when it was set on fire, but the post does not go into further detail.

No injuries were reported following the incident.

The Pine Ridge Fire Department also responded to the fire.

Barrs was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center. A booking photo was not immediately available.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

