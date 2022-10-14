SC Lottery
MUSC kicks off high tech rehab program for injured athletes

By Lauren Quinlan
Oct. 14, 2022
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Back in 2019 the Medical University of South Carolina hosted its annual version of the television series “Shark Tank”.

Professor and Physical Therapist Stephanie McGowan received funding for a sports rehab program that utilizes technology that’s not yet been used in the Lowcountry.

The bridge program uses 3D motion capture technology that analyzes movements to see how much each muscle is working. It is an individually tailored science-based transitional program for injured Lowcountry athletes who finish traditional physical therapy but aren’t ready to safely return to their sport.

McGowan and her colleagues developed this program to help athletes reduce the risk of reinjuring the part of the body that was hurt or suffering an entirely new injury.

Physical therapist Nathan Harris works one on one with these athletes. He says technically each injury has a traditional timeline on when it’s expected to be fully healed, but not every athlete heals at the same rate. So, the 3D technology they use allows them to numerically track an athlete’s progress aiming for 110% before recommending they get back to their sport

The Bridge Program prioritizes group healing and comradery while in the facility since many athletes miss being a part of a team while in physical therapy.

If you are an injured athlete looking to join this program, reach out to Stephanie McGowan at Mcgowan@musc.edu.

