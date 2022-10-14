New social services building named after Councilman Teddie E. Pryor

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County leaders gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the new Teddie E. Pryor Social Services building Friday morning.

After over 18 months of construction, the three-story building located at 3685 Rivers Ave., is named after the Charleston County Council Chairman due to his work in the community over the years.

Pryor was the guest of honor at the ceremony, and he shared what the new building brings to the table.

“What makes it so unique is right into a bus transit system line. Folks can get down and off the bus, get everything done in one place,” Pryor said. “My next goal is to try to get a grocery store in this area. We’ve been working many, many years, but it’s time for us to see if we can make that happen.”

The facility will house a variety of different services including the Department of Alcohol and other Drug Abuse Services, Tricounty Crisis Stabilization Center, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control administration and clinics, the South Carolina Department of Social Services, and South Carolina Connections Medicaid.

Anna Johnson, Charleston County Council Vice Chairperson, says she is excited to see some great things happening inside the building in the near future.

“This is going to be a game changer for the whole area. The people in the area and people react to how you treat them. So, if you give them nice things, then they’re going to up the game on how they respect that and what they’re going to do going forward,” Johnson said.

The 175,000 square foot facility is a part of the Pinehaven Center, a 16-acre campus, which will house the Keith Summey North Charleston Public Library, which is scheduled to open in 2023.

Pryor, who was surrounded by his family, friends, and fellow councilmen, said it was a moment he will remember for the rest of his life.

“I think this is going to be something that lasts for many, many years, you know, even after we are gone. It’s something that people can enjoy, and it gives service to the humans that need it the most,” Pryor said.

The new social services building is not open to the public yet, but agencies will be moving inside within the month.

