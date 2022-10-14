SC Lottery
North Carolina man faces murder charges after attack in Georgetown Co.

Todd Anderson Abernathy, 51, is being held in Georgetown County Detention Center on charges of Attempted Murder, Domestic Violence of a High and Aggravated Nature and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.(Georgetown County Detention Center)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 51-year-old North Carolina man after they say he attacked a woman at a Murrells Inlet motel Thursday.

Todd Anderson Abernathy of Charlotte, North Carolina, is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center on charges of attempted murder, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, Sheriff Carter Weaver says.

Deputies were called to the Hampton Inn in Murrells Inlet shortly after 1 a.m. following a 911 hang-up call. Once on the scene, deputies heard a woman call for help. When they entered, deputies found a man and woman seriously hurt. Both were transported to an area hospital.

Investigators say Abernathy attempted to kill his wife with a knife and tried to hurt himself.

Authorities say Abernathy will remain in custody pending a bond hearing.

