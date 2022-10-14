North Charleston Police looking for two missing teens

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston are asking for the public’s help in finding two missing teenage girls.

The North Charleston Police Department says two teenage girls were last seen leaving the Wescott area on Thursday.

Samya Fladger and Taniah Grant are believed to be traveling together. Police say their direction of travel is unknown.

Fladger stands at 4-feet 11-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Grant stands at 4-feet 11-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. Authorities say she has a tattoo on her forearm and a nose piercing.

Police did not provide their ages.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Charleston Police Department at 843-740-1015.

