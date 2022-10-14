Roper St. Francis unveils plans for new facility in Summerville mixed-use development

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A new mixed-use development is coming to Summerville.

Roper St. Francis Healthcare says it plans to construct a 40,000-square-foot healthcare facility in the development as the first tenant.

Located in the heart of Summerville, right across from Brickyard Crossing, a new multi-use property will open its doors to residents of Summerville and it’ll be called Sawmill.

The multi-use property will feature a variety of uses from an office, retail, breweries, restaurants, and banks and it is even connected to the Sawmill Branch Trail.

The landscape will feature 474 multi-family apartment units, two fountains and specialty medical services for Summerville residents. Roper St. Francis has invested more than $40 million into the development alone.

A few features of the property will be:

Connected to Sawmill Branch Trail

Medical Office

Retail (Walmart, Lowes, Dunkin’ Donuts, Best Buy & Planet Fitness)

Self-Storage

Restaurants

Banks

Service amenities

Transit Solutions

Summerville Mayor Ricky Waring says these services will fulfill the community’s needs. Although Roper St. Francis has a few Express Cares nearby, Chief Medical Officer Robert Oliverio says when you build the infrastructure you need support and this facility will provide residents in and around Summerville with a variety of services while being convenient to their homes and workplaces.

Oliverio says they have solidified a presence in the area of Summerville in the Lowcountry and they’re committed to bringing health, well-being and community to the city.

“Roper St. Francis is committed to bringing those services here because a lot of folks use our services and have to drive so we’re very happy to bring services to here to make it more convenient and make access more friendly,” Oliverio says.

Waring says it will help the town of Summerville due to increased growth in the area. Waring says the growth in Summerville has been beneficial for the town and the new multi-use facility will help people have a place to live.

“We don’t want people swimming upstream to get their medical care. We are a community-based healthcare system so bringing healthcare to the community is our mission. Healing all people with compassion, faith and excellence, that means the people of Summerville,” Oliverio says.

Waring says to possibly expect changes to the intersection near the facility since it is quite a busy intersection.

The expected completion date of the facility is near the end of 2025.

