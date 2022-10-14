SC Lottery
SC Health Dept. confirms season’s first flu-related death in state

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has reported the...

By Marissa Lute
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has reported the state’s first influenza-related death of the season.

The death was announced in a news release by DHEC in which the state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell expressed sympathy and urged vaccination. Bell said the victim was from the Midlands region.

In addition to the death, the state has reported 788 lab-confirmed cases and 33 flu-related hospitalizations in the first week of the flu season.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

