1 dead, 1 injured after head-on crash in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a Saturday morning crash in the Cane Bay area left one person dead and another injured.

It happened at 6:25 a.m. on Nexton Parkway near North Creek Drive.

A 2000 Toyota Sedan went across the center line and hit a 2015 Nissan Sedan head-on, according to Master Trooper James Miller.

The driver of the Toyota died at the scene, Miller said; and the driver of the Nissan was taken to a hospital.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

