SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Amber Alert issued for missing Tennessee teen

Endangered Child Alert
Endangered Child Alert(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Daniel Smithson and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) -- Authorities are searching for 16-year-old Aubrea Branham who went missing from an area near Nashville, Tenessee.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for Branham on behalf of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, WSMV reported.

This comes after TBI issued an Endangered Child Alert for Branham.

Branham is described to be 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown hair, and blue eyes and has been diagnosed medical condition.

There is no known clothing description at this time.

An Amber Alert has been issued for 16-year-old Aubrea Branham (left). Authorities believe she...
An Amber Alert has been issued for 16-year-old Aubrea Branham (left). Authorities believe she could be traveling with 35-year-old Hilario Fuentes (right.)(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Investigators believe Branham could be with 35-year-old Hilario Fuentes. He is described to be 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Fuentes is wanted by Wilson County Sheriff’s Office for contributing to delinquency of a minor and solicitation of a minor.

There currently is no information on where they could be traveling or what kind of vehicle they are using.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-444-1412 or TBI’s hotline at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Hamilton, 26, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent...
Police: Man shoots at girlfriend after being accused of cheating
A fatal Friday night crash on I-26 two miles west of the Harleyville exit in Dorchester County...
Troopers investigate fatal Dorchester Co. crash on I-26
It happened at approximately 10 p.m. in the area of President and Fishburne Streets near Burke...
Charleston Police officer injured while directing traffic outside football game
Charleston Police say a crash on the Ashley River Bridge headed into downtown is being...
Police investigate wrong-way crash on Ashley River Bridge
The ex-USS Clamagore will be towed away from Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum Friday and...
Ex-USS Clamagore Departs Patriots Point to be demilitarized, recycled

Latest News

A fatal Friday night crash on I-26 two miles west of the Harleyville exit in Dorchester County...
Troopers investigate fatal Dorchester Co. crash on I-26
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday near Huger.
1 killed, 1 injured in Friday morning Berkeley Co. crash
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Troopers investigate fatal late-night crash on I-26 in Dorchester County
This satellite image taken at 9:30am ET and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Karl in the...
Tropical Storm Karl weakens into depression off south Mexico