SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Angler sets state record with ‘monster’ hybrid trout

Angler Hailey Thomas has set a new catch-and-release record for hybrid trout in Idaho.
Angler Hailey Thomas has set a new catch-and-release record for hybrid trout in Idaho.(Idaho Department of Fish and Game)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (Gray News) - An angler in Idaho has set a new state record by catching a massive fish in Henrys Lake.

According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, angler Hailey Thomas hooked a “monster” 36-inch-long rainbow/cutthroat hybrid trout while fishing at Henrys Lake on Oct. 4.

State officials said Thomas’ trout surpasses the previous catch-and-release state record of 30 inches set by Ryan Ivy in 2018.

Thomas said she was fishing that day with her husband and their two kids. She said they were having a slow afternoon before hooking the record trout.

The couple said the net they normally use could barely fit the fish.

Officials said the hybrid trout had a circumference of 21 inches and likely weighed between 17-20 pounds.

According to the department, Henrys Lake in eastern Idaho is famous for its blue-ribbon trout fishing and is home to native Yellowstone cutthroat trout.

Officials said Thomas took a few photos with the record-setting fish before releasing it back into the lake.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal Friday night crash on I-26 two miles west of the Harleyville exit in Dorchester County...
Troopers investigate fatal Dorchester Co. crash on I-26
It happened at approximately 10 p.m. in the area of President and Fishburne Streets near Burke...
Charleston Police officer injured while directing traffic outside football game
Charleston Police say a crash on the Ashley River Bridge headed into downtown is being...
Police investigate wrong-way crash on Ashley River Bridge
Brian Hamilton, 26, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent...
Police: Man shoots at girlfriend after being accused of cheating
On Friday, Roper St. Francis announced plans to build a 40,000-square-foot healthcare facility...
Roper St. Francis unveils plans for new facility in Summerville mixed-use development

Latest News

Parris D’Shawn Sutton, 25, of Gaston, is charged with failure to stop for blue light and...
Sheriff’s office: Man arrested after I-526 chase in stolen vehicle
It happened at 6:25 a.m. on Nexton Parkway near North Creek Drive.
1 dead, 1 injured after head-on crash in Berkeley County
FILE - Former NBA basketball player Dikembe Mutombo laughs during a news conference announcing...
Dikembe Mutombo undergoing treatment for brain tumor
Police are working to determine if four bodies found in an Oklahoma river are the four men who...
Police investigating after 4 bodies were found submerged in Oklahoma river