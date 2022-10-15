Charleston Police officer injured while directing traffic outside football game

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston Police officer suffered minor injuries Friday night after being struck by a vehicle while directing traffic outside near a high school football game.

It happened at approximately 10 p.m. in the area of President and Fishburne Streets near Burke High School, Inspector Michael Gillooly confirmed.

The Charleston Fire Department and Charleston County EMS responded and Gillooly said the officer was taken to MUSC.

“We are very pleased to report the officer is conscious, alert and in great spirits while awaiting further evaluation,” he said.

The incident occurred near Stony Field where Baptist Hill High School was playing Burke High School.

Baptist Hill Head Football Coach Marion Brown said the football game was halted with about five-and-a-half minutes left in the third quarter, but it was not clear whether the incident involving the officer was what led to the game being called early.

Gillooly also addressed rumors of a possible active shooter near the game.

“We are unaware where that inaccurate information was developed, however no shooting occurred, nor was reported to [Charleston Police] at that location or anywhere else within the city,” he said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident involving the police officer.

