SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston Police officer injured while directing traffic outside football game

Police deny rumors of active shooter
The incident happened near the football game between Baptist Hill and Burke High Schools. Police denied rumors of an active shooter near the stadium.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston Police officer suffered minor injuries Friday night after being struck by a vehicle while directing traffic outside near a high school football game.

It happened at approximately 10 p.m. in the area of President and Fishburne Streets near Burke High School, Inspector Michael Gillooly confirmed.

The Charleston Fire Department and Charleston County EMS responded and Gillooly said the officer was taken to MUSC.

“We are very pleased to report the officer is conscious, alert and in great spirits while awaiting further evaluation,” he said.

The incident occurred near Stony Field where Baptist Hill High School was playing Burke High School.

Baptist Hill Head Football Coach Marion Brown said the football game was halted with about five-and-a-half minutes left in the third quarter, but it was not clear whether the incident involving the officer was what led to the game being called early.

Gillooly also addressed rumors of a possible active shooter near the game.

“We are unaware where that inaccurate information was developed, however no shooting occurred, nor was reported to [Charleston Police] at that location or anywhere else within the city,” he said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident involving the police officer.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Hamilton, 26, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent...
Police: Man shoots at girlfriend after being accused of cheating
Crime scene tape remained up Friday afternoon in a Raleigh neighborhood that was the site of a...
16-year-old, off-duty officer among 5 killed in Raleigh mass shooting, authorities say
The ex-USS Clamagore will be towed away from Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum Friday and...
Ex-USS Clamagore Departs Patriots Point to be demilitarized, recycled
Samya Fladger and Taniah Grant were last seen in the Wescott area on Thursday.
North Charleston Police looking for two missing teens
On Friday, Roper St. Francis announced plans to build a 40,000-square-foot healthcare facility...
Roper St. Francis unveils plans for new facility in Summerville mixed-use development

Latest News

Charleston Police say a crash on the Ashley River Bridge headed into downtown is being...
Police investigate wrong-way crash on Ashley River Bridge
A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against Uber and one of its drivers for hitting a...
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Uber after bicyclist killed
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police investigate wrong-way crash on Ashley River Bridge
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Uber after bicyclist killed