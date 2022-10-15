Deputies search for man who disappeared from hospital

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Orangeburg County deputies are trying to find a man who walked away from a hospital Saturday morning.

Charles Demont Jackson, 41, was last seen at approximately 9:45 a.m. at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker said.

He was last seen walking on foot toward Magnolia Avenue.

“If you’ve seen him, we’d like to get him back to continue his treatment,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

Jackson was last seen green shorts, a gray shirt and is said to stand about 5 feet, 11 inches and weigh around 180 pounds.

Anyone who sees Jackson is asked to call deputies at 803-534-3550.

