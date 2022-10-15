Final field set for THE CJ CUP in South Carolina

RIDGELAND, South Carolina – Featuring a field of 53 PGA TOUR winners, THE 2022 CJ CUP in South Carolina is set to begin at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina from October 19-23.

The 78-man limited field event will include 23 players from the top 30 in the 2021-22 FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List, featuring four FedExCup Champions (Billy Horschel, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, and Justin Thomas) and 15 players from the top 20 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

McIlroy will defend his title, which he won last year at The Summit Club in Las Vegas for his 20th career PGA TOUR title and first in his season debut. The Northern Irishman went on to win twice more during the 2021-22 season, including the season-ending TOUR Championship where he claimed a record third FedExCup title.

Thomas won the inaugural CJ CUP in 2017 when it was launched as Korea’s first official PGA TOUR event and repeated as champion in 2019, securing both victories at Nine Bridges on Jeju Island before the tournament was relocated to the U.S. due to the challenges of COVID-19. This will be the first time THE CJ CUP will be played in the Southeast region of the U.S. following the staging of the tournament in Las Vegas, first at Shadow Creek Golf Course in 2020 and The Summit Club last year.

Twenty players who featured in the recent Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow will also tee it up at the Tom Fazio-designed course, including nine members of the victorious U.S. Team (Sam Burns, Max Homa, Horschel, Kevin Kisner, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler, Spieth, Thomas, and Cameron Young) and 10 members of the International Team (Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Corey Conners, Cam Davis, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Tom Kim, K.H. Lee, Hideki Matsuyama, Sebastián Muñoz, and Mito Pereira).

The field for THE CJ CUP in South Carolina will also feature 10 sponsor exemptions, five players designated by the Korea Professional Golfers’ Association (KPGA), and the top-3 available players of Korean nationality from the Official World Golf Ranking as part of CJ Group’s vision to support the development of professional golf in Korea. There will be no 36-hole cut.

Byeong Hun An #

Yongjun Bae *

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners

Cam Davis

Jason Day +

Harris English +

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler +

Lucas Glover

Emiliano Grillo

Adam Hadwin

Brian Harman

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Lee Hodges

Tom Hoge

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland

John Huh

Sungjae Im

Chanmin Jung +

Bio Kim *

S.H. Kim #

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Yeongsu Kim *

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Kurt Kitayama

Matt Kuchar

K.H. Lee

Luke List

Shane Lowry

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Rory McIlroy

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Montgomery +

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Trey Mullinax

Sebastián Muñoz

Alex Noren

Ryan Palmer +

Sanghyun Park #

Mito Pereira

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Jon Rahm

Chez Reavie

Davis Riley

Scottie Scheffler

Yoseop Seo *

Sanghun Shin *

Webb Simpson +

Alex Smalley

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Scott Stallings

Brendan Steele

Sepp Straka

Justin Suh +

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Brendon Todd +

Danny Willett +

Aaron Wise

Gary Woodland +

Cameron Young

+ Sponsor Exemption

* KPGA

# OWGR Ranking

Daily Grounds tickets are available for purchase at CJCUPSouthCarolina.com, with a maximum of two (2) children ages 15 and under admitted free per ticketed adult.

To honor the men and women who serve our country in the Armed Forces, THE CJ CUP in South Carolina is pleased to offer active duty, retirees, veterans, and National Guard members up to four (4) complimentary tickets per day, October 19-23. Please note military members will need an active GovX account to verify military status and unlock ticket offer. If military members don’t have one tied to their military credentials, they must visit GovX.com to create an account.

For more information about the THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, please visit CJCUPSouthCarolina.com.

