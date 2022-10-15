FIRST ALERT: Crash closes 2 lanes on Ashley River Bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a crash on the Ashley River Bridge headed into downtown is being investigated as a possible DUI.

The crash, which appears to involve two vehicles, occurred before 9 p.m. on Highway 17 North and has closed two of the four lanes on the bridge.

A third lane had been closed earlier, but police said that lane reopened just before 9:30 p.m.

Inspector Michael Gillooly says he expected the two remaining lanes to reopen by about 10 p.m.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

Drivers should use caution in the area.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.