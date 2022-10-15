SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes 2 lanes on Ashley River Bridge

Charleston Police say a crash on the Ashley River Bridge headed into downtown is being...
Charleston Police say a crash on the Ashley River Bridge headed into downtown is being investigated as a possible DUI.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a crash on the Ashley River Bridge headed into downtown is being investigated as a possible DUI.

The crash, which appears to involve two vehicles, occurred before 9 p.m. on Highway 17 North and has closed two of the four lanes on the bridge.

A third lane had been closed earlier, but police said that lane reopened just before 9:30 p.m.

Inspector Michael Gillooly says he expected the two remaining lanes to reopen by about 10 p.m.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

Drivers should use caution in the area.

