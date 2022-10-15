FIRST ALERT: Fatal crash blocks I-26 eastbound in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly late-night crash on I-26 in Dorchester County that has blocked the eastbound side of the interstate.

The incident happened at approximately 10:50 p.m. Friday near mile marker 175 on I-26, two miles west of the Harleyville exit, Master Trooper Brian Lee said.

A 2004 Toyota Tundra was traveling east on I-26 and ran off the right side of the roadway striking a guardrail, he said. The driver got out of the vehicle and was then fatally struck by a Kia sedan that was also traveling east.

The roadway remained closed into the overnight hours, more than two hours after the crash happened.

The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.