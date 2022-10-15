High pressure to bring sunshine and comfortable temperatures!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will be in control this weekend, expect plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. We’ll start out cool in the mornings with temperatures in the 50s and highs will reach the low 80s. A strong cold front will move through early next week bringing a slight chance of rain on Monday and a big cool down starting on Tuesday. Highs will only be in the low 60s by the middle of the week with lows in the 40s and perhaps a few inland spots dropping into the upper 30s.

TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 81, Low 58.

SUNDAY: Sunny Sky. High 83, Low 63.

MONDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of Rain. High 79, Low 53.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Cool. High 65, Low 42.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and Cool. High 62, Low 43.

THURSDAY: Sunny and Cool. High 67, Low 48.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.