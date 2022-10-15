I-26 reopens hours after driver dies in Dorchester Co. crash

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a driver whose vehicle had crashed into an I-26 guardrail in Dorchester County.

The incident happened at approximately 10:50 p.m. Friday near mile marker 175 on I-26, two miles west of the Harleyville exit, Master Trooper Brian Lee said.

A 2004 Toyota Tundra was traveling east on I-26 and ran off the right side of the roadway striking a guardrail, he said. The driver got out of the vehicle and was then fatally struck by a Kia sedan that was also traveling east.

The roadway remained closed into the overnight hours, reopening just before 2 a.m., more than three hours after the crash happened.

SCDOT cameras showed a backup of stopped traffic three miles from the crash scene at 1:22 a.m., more than two-and-a-half hours after the crash occurred. (SCDOT)

The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.