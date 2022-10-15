Sheriff’s office: Man arrested after I-526 chase in stolen vehicle

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a man was arrested Saturday after leading investigators on a chase from West Ashley to Mount Pleasant.

Parris D’Shawn Sutton, 25, of Gaston, is charged with failure to stop for blue light and receiving a stolen good of more than $2000 but less than $10,000.

Deputies say they attempted to stop a stolen pickup truck around 11:20 a.m. near Sam Rittenberg Boulevard and I-526.

They chased after the vehicle on I-526 but canceled the pursuit before entering Mount Pleasant, the sheriff’s office stated in a Tweet.

Officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department picked it up from there and located the vehicle near Chuck Dawley Boulevard and Bowman Road. The driver ran from the vehicle, and a perimeter was set up in the area, according to Inspector Donald Calabrese.

Police say they found the suspect under a house on Bowman Road, and he was arrested.

Sutton was booked in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

He is currently being charged by the sheriff’s office but more charges are expected from the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

