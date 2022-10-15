SC Lottery
Teen arrested for helping plot relative’s murder, authorities say

Authorities in Louisiana say two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting. (Source: WAFB)
By Kellie Sanchez and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Two teenagers have allegedly confessed to their involvement in a deadly shooting that killed a 33-year-old woman.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting at an apartment complex at about 11 p.m. Wednesday.

WAFB reports that deputies apprehended a 16-year-old boy in connection with the incident. He was booked into the juvenile detention center on charges of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm.

According to the sheriff’s office, the teen told homicide detectives that a 16-year-old girl solicited his help to kill the woman, who was a family member of the girl.

Detectives said they also took the girl into custody, as she confessed to her part in having the victim killed.

Authorities identified the woman killed as 33-year-old Markeshia Stone.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

