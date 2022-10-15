SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Tropical Storm Karl weakens into depression off south Mexico

This satellite image taken at 9:30am ET and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Karl in the...
This satellite image taken at 9:30am ET and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Karl in the Gulf of Mexico, on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Karl grew a little stronger off Mexico’s southern Gulf coast on Wednesday and was expected to approach land by the weekend without gaining hurricane strength.(NOAA via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 12:48 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Karl weakened into a tropical depression while nearing Mexico’s southern Gulf shore, though forecasters said its heavy rain could still cause problems on the easily flooded stretch of coast.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm would move near land on Saturday and likely dissipate by early Sunday. It meandered slowly Friday, angling away from what had been an expected landfall in the evening.

Karl had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph) late Friday. It was centered about 75 miles (125 kilometers) west-northwest of Ciudad del Carmen and moving south at 3 mph (6 kph).

The coastal cities of Coatzacoalcos and Paraiso lie near the storm’s expected path.

“The rains forecast could cause mudslides, rising levels in rivers and streams, and flooding in low-lying areas,” Mexico’s National Water Commission said in a statement.

The U.S. hurricane center said Karl could drop 2 to 5 inches (5 to 13 centimeters) of rain across portions of Veracruz and Tabasco states as well as northern Chiapas and Oaxaca states through Sunday morning. It said as much as 8 inches (20 centimeters) could fall in isolated spots.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Hamilton, 26, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent...
Police: Man shoots at girlfriend after being accused of cheating
Crime scene tape remained up Friday afternoon in a Raleigh neighborhood that was the site of a...
16-year-old, off-duty officer among 5 killed in Raleigh mass shooting, authorities say
The ex-USS Clamagore will be towed away from Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum Friday and...
Ex-USS Clamagore Departs Patriots Point to be demilitarized, recycled
Samya Fladger and Taniah Grant were last seen in the Wescott area on Thursday.
North Charleston Police looking for two missing teens
On Friday, Roper St. Francis announced plans to build a 40,000-square-foot healthcare facility...
Roper St. Francis unveils plans for new facility in Summerville mixed-use development

Latest News

A fatal Friday night crash on I-26 two miles west of the Harleyville exit in Dorchester County...
FIRST ALERT: Fatal crash blocks I-26 eastbound in Dorchester County
FILE - Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Is Alex Jones verdict the death of disinformation?
FILE - Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is shown at the defense table...
Parkland shooter’s life sentence could bring changes to law
It happened at approximately 10 p.m. in the area of President and Fishburne Streets near Burke...
Charleston Police officer injured while directing traffic outside football game