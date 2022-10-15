SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Watson runs to record; ODU hands Coastal Carolina first loss

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Blake Watson ran for a school-record 256 yards and three touchdowns as Old Dominion’s rushing game emerged in handing Coastal Carolina its first loss, 49-21, on Saturday.

The Monarchs (3-3, 2-0 Sun Belt Conference) had averaged 71 yards rushing but finished with 324 against the Chanticleers. Watson, who came in with 255 yards this season, ran for two first-half touchdowns, including a 58-yard burst up the middle for a 14-7 halftime lead.

Hayden Wolff hit Isiah Paige with a 22-yard score and backup quarterback D.J. Mack added a 20-yard TD run and a 21-yard scoring toss out of a run-pass option to a wide-open Isiah Spencer for a 35-14 lead after three quarters.

Watson’s third TD, a 67-yard run, put the Monarchs up 42-21 with 10 minutes remaining.

Wolff threw for 180 yards and two touchdowns. ODU outgained the Chanticleers 525-454. The defense had seven sacks.

Grayson McCall was 26-of-34 passing for 358 yards and three touchdowns to reach 72 career scoring tosses, tying him with Alex Ross for the most in Coastal Carolina history. Sam Pinckney had for 113 yards receiving.

Coastal Carolina (6-1, 3-1), which came in three spots shy of a Top 25 ranking, had a nine-game win streak snapped.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal Friday night crash on I-26 two miles west of the Harleyville exit in Dorchester County...
Troopers investigate fatal Dorchester Co. crash on I-26
It happened at approximately 10 p.m. in the area of President and Fishburne Streets near Burke...
Charleston Police officer injured while directing traffic outside football game
Charleston Police say a crash on the Ashley River Bridge headed into downtown is being...
Police investigate wrong-way crash on Ashley River Bridge
Brian Hamilton, 26, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent...
Police: Man shoots at girlfriend after being accused of cheating
On Friday, Roper St. Francis announced plans to build a 40,000-square-foot healthcare facility...
Roper St. Francis unveils plans for new facility in Summerville mixed-use development

Latest News

Atlanta Braves pitcher Jake Odorizzi (12) is taken out the game during the seventh inning in...
Braves rookie Strider tagged in return, Phils win, lead NLDS
American Football
Lowcountry High School Football - Week 8
It happened at approximately 10 p.m. in the area of President and Fishburne Streets near Burke...
Charleston Police officer injured while directing traffic outside football game
Featuring a field of 53 PGA TOUR winners, THE 2022 CJ CUP in South Carolina is set to begin at...
Final field set for THE CJ CUP in South Carolina