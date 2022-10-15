Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Uber after bicyclist killed

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against Uber and one of its drivers for hitting a cyclist – who eventually died from his injuries.

On the night of Nov. 14, 2021, Kenric Elwin McKoy, says he was driving east on International Blvd. after dropping off a passenger at Charleston International Airport. McKoy says he was checking his phone’s Uber app looking for his next passenger when suddenly, he saw Joseph David Chase, Jr. on his bicycle in the middle of the road.

He says he tried to avoid hitting Chase but hit the bicycle from the rear.

Charleston County Aviation Authority responded to this incident. The incident report says they found Chase lying on the ground with a bruise on his head and blood next to his head. They state Chase was wearing a reflective vest and helmet with working front and rear lights on his bicycle. Officers say he was breathing, but unresponsive. He was then taken to the hospital.

The next week, Chase died from his injuries.

According to the lawsuit filed on Oct. 6, the plaintiff says Uber and McKoy were “negligent, careless, reckless, wanton and grossly negligent.”

McKoy was only charged with careless driving at the time of the incident.

Chase’s family is now asking for a jury trial and for damages to be awarded in all claims.

The law firm representing the family nor Uber would comment on the lawsuit. An attorney for McKoy is not listed.

