SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Uber after bicyclist killed

A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against Uber and one of its drivers for hitting a...
A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against Uber and one of its drivers for hitting a cyclist – who eventually died from his injuries.(Live 5)
By Anna Harris
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against Uber and one of its drivers for hitting a cyclist – who eventually died from his injuries.

On the night of Nov. 14, 2021, Kenric Elwin McKoy, says he was driving east on International Blvd. after dropping off a passenger at Charleston International Airport. McKoy says he was checking his phone’s Uber app looking for his next passenger when suddenly, he saw Joseph David Chase, Jr. on his bicycle in the middle of the road.

He says he tried to avoid hitting Chase but hit the bicycle from the rear.

Charleston County Aviation Authority responded to this incident. The incident report says they found Chase lying on the ground with a bruise on his head and blood next to his head. They state Chase was wearing a reflective vest and helmet with working front and rear lights on his bicycle. Officers say he was breathing, but unresponsive. He was then taken to the hospital.

The next week, Chase died from his injuries.

According to the lawsuit filed on Oct. 6, the plaintiff says Uber and McKoy were “negligent, careless, reckless, wanton and grossly negligent.”

McKoy was only charged with careless driving at the time of the incident.

Chase’s family is now asking for a jury trial and for damages to be awarded in all claims.

The law firm representing the family nor Uber would comment on the lawsuit. An attorney for McKoy is not listed.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Hamilton, 26, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent...
Police: Man shoots at girlfriend after being accused of cheating
Octavia Wolfe, of Saint George, was found dead in a pond on Cockadoo Farm Road, according to...
Coroner: Missing woman’s body found in Dorchester Co. pond
Michael Shawn Sweeney, 52, is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature,...
Ravenel standoff ends with man in custody after 24 hours
Crews were called to the Sweetgrass Estates on Highway 78 at 4:11 p.m.
Man arrested in connection with ‘suspicious’ Ladson mobile home fire
Police and emergency response vehicles were on the scene of an active shooter situation in an...
Police ID 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting; suspect critical

Latest News

The crash, which appears to involve two vehicles, occurred before 9 p.m. on Highway 17 North...
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes 3 lanes on Ashley River Bridge
Teddie E. Pryor, family, and other councilmen cut the ribbon on Friday to the new Charleston...
New social services building named after Councilman Teddie E. Pryor
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: New social services building named after Councilman Teddie E. Pryor
The defense team has turned their attention towards Curtis "Eddie" Smith, a man accused of...
Alleged co-conspirator of Alex Murdaugh failed lie detector test, documents say