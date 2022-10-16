SC Lottery
1 dies in North Charleston house fire, firefighters confirm

Firefighters responded to a fire reported in a single-story home in the 4700 block of Abraham...
Firefighters responded to a fire reported in a single-story home in the 4700 block of Abraham Avenue
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston firefighters are working to determine the cause of a deadly fire Saturday morning.

Firefighters responded to a fire reported in a single-story home in the 4700 block of Abraham Avenue at 11:55 a.m., Assistant North Charleston Fire Chief Christian Rainey said.

The first crews on the scene reported the home was fully engulfed.

During a search of the home, crews found one person inside and firefighters and Charleston County EMS performed life-saving care, Rainey said, but the victim died.

The fire was put out at approximately 12:35 p.m., after approximately a half-hour, Rainey said.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.

