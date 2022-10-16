SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

1 killed in N. Charleston shooting Saturday

Police responded at 4:11 p.m. to Scarsdale Avenue, which is off Dorchester Road.
Police responded at 4:11 p.m. to Scarsdale Avenue, which is off Dorchester Road.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Saturday.

Police responded at 4:11 p.m. to Scarsdale Avenue, which is off Dorchester Road.

Upon arrival, police found a male with a gunshot wound, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs. The male was pronounced dead at the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made., Jacobs said.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s name.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal Friday night crash on I-26 two miles west of the Harleyville exit in Dorchester County...
Troopers investigate fatal Dorchester Co. crash on I-26
It happened at approximately 10 p.m. in the area of President and Fishburne Streets near Burke...
Charleston Police officer injured while directing traffic outside football game
Charleston Police say a crash on the Ashley River Bridge headed into downtown is being...
Police investigate wrong-way crash on Ashley River Bridge
Brian Hamilton, 26, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent...
Police: Man shoots at girlfriend after being accused of cheating
On Friday, Roper St. Francis announced plans to build a 40,000-square-foot healthcare facility...
Roper St. Francis unveils plans for new facility in Summerville mixed-use development

Latest News

Parris D’Shawn Sutton, 25, of Gaston, is charged with failure to stop for blue light and...
Sheriff’s office: Man arrested after I-526 chase in stolen vehicle
Participants in the lung cancer 5k ran or walked to raise money for a cure on Folly Beach on...
‘If you can’t breathe, you can’t run’: Lung cancer 5k brings advocates and survivors together
It happened at 6:25 a.m. on Nexton Parkway near North Creek Drive.
1 dead, 1 injured after head-on crash in Berkeley County
A fatal Friday night crash on I-26 two miles west of the Harleyville exit in Dorchester County...
Troopers investigate fatal Dorchester Co. crash on I-26