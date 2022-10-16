1 killed in N. Charleston shooting Saturday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Saturday.

Police responded at 4:11 p.m. to Scarsdale Avenue, which is off Dorchester Road.

Upon arrival, police found a male with a gunshot wound, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs. The male was pronounced dead at the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made., Jacobs said.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s name.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

#BREAKING A North Charleston shooting this evening left one dead after police found a male with a gunshot wound. The scene is still busy hours after the original call around 4:00 this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/TkkMff1SEP — Emily Johnson | Live 5 News (@EmilyJohnsonTV) October 16, 2022

