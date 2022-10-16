SC Lottery
2 Highway patrolmen injured after being hit during traffic stop

Crime tape and police lights
Crime tape and police lights(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a hit-and-run that injured two South Carolina Highway Patrolmen overnight.

Deputies said the patrolmen were hit by a silver Chrysler during a traffic stop around 2:00 a.m. After the collision, the driver fled the scene without stopping.

Both patrolmen were taken to the hospital for treatment. One received treatment and was released. However, the other was “critically injured,” according to deputies.

According to deputies, the suspect was taken into custody nearby about an hour later.

Deputies are still at the scene investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

