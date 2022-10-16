SC Lottery
Berkeley County woman turns 105 years old

Luttie Bell Hamm turned 105 years old on Sunday. She was born on Oct. 16, 1917, in the...
Luttie Bell Hamm turned 105 years old on Sunday. She was born on Oct. 16, 1917, in the Bloomingvale area of Williamsburg County.(Hamm family)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCSC) - It is a very special day for one Lowcountry woman.

Luttie Bell Hamm turned 105 years old on Sunday. She was born on Oct. 16, 1917, in the Bloomingvale area of Williamsburg County.

After that, she spent most of her life in St. Stephen, where she currently lives.

She has six children, 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandkids.

Hamm is affectionately known as the mother of the town.

