SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston Southern gets 1st win, holds off Bryant, 24-23

Charleston Southern football
Charleston Southern football(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Tony Bartalo passed to Seth Anderson for a 39-yard touchdown in the final minute and Charleston Southern blocked a 32-yard field-goal attempt as time expired for its first win of the season, edging Bryant 24-23 in a Big South Conference battle on Saturday.

Ryan Clark punched in from the 1-yard line to give first-year Big South member Bryant a 20-10 lead with 10:41 left in the third quarter. Ethan Gettman kicked a 36-yard field goal with 5:01 left in the game to put the Bulldogs up 23-17.

Bartalo drove the Buccaneers 73 yards in 12 plays, getting the final nine yards on a pass to Kamron Smith for a touchdown to get Charleston Southern within three with 2:45 left in the third quarter.

Zevi Eckhaus hit Landon Ruggieri with a 36-yard pass in the final minute to get Bryant to the Buccaneers’ 17 and found Anthony Frederick for three yards to put Bryant in position to kick a 32-yard field goal to win the game with 3 seconds left, but Cody Cline got the block to end the game.

Eckhaus was 21-of-35 passing for 301 yards and a touchdown to lead Bryant (2-5, 0-2). Ruggieri caught seven passes for 134 yards.

Bartalo was 19-of-35 passing for 201 yards and two touchdowns with an interception for Charleston Southern (1-5, 1-1).

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal Friday night crash on I-26 two miles west of the Harleyville exit in Dorchester County...
Troopers investigate fatal Dorchester Co. crash on I-26
It happened at approximately 10 p.m. in the area of President and Fishburne Streets near Burke...
Charleston Police officer injured while directing traffic outside football game
Charleston Police say a crash on the Ashley River Bridge headed into downtown is being...
Police investigate wrong-way crash on Ashley River Bridge
Brian Hamilton, 26, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent...
Police: Man shoots at girlfriend after being accused of cheating
On Friday, Roper St. Francis announced plans to build a 40,000-square-foot healthcare facility...
Roper St. Francis unveils plans for new facility in Summerville mixed-use development

Latest News

Battery wrap up 2022 in front of record Patriots Point crowd
Geobel Perez Jr.’s late goal earns Battery point in sold-out finale
Clemson wide receiver Joseph Ngata (10) runs after a catch as Florida State defensive back...
No. 4 Clemson beats Florida State for 7th straight time
South Carolina State got 3 TD passes from Corey Fields in a win over Virginia Lynchburg
SC State scores 21 in 1st quarter, beats Virginia Lynchburg
Wofford broke their 16 game losing streak with a win over The Citadel on Saturday
Wofford beats The Citadel 31-16 to end 16-game losing streak