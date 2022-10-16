FIRST ALERT: Crash on I-26W closes two lanes near Bowman

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies are responding to a crash involving multiple vehicles on I-26.

The crash, reported shortly after 1 p.m., happened one mile west of the Bowman/Vance exit, according to the Highway Patrol.

Witnesses reported up to six vehicles appeared to be involved and that two of the three westbound lanes were blocked.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

Drivers should use caution and expect delays in the area.

