SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

High school principal responds to viral video of student saying ‘I can’t breathe’

News Channel 5 has been made aware of a video circulating on social media that shows a student lying on the ground saying, “I can’t breathe,” at Rosepine High.
By KALB Digital Team and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB/Gray News) - A video of a Louisiana high school student lying on the ground and saying “I can’t breathe,” has gone viral.

The video shows students from Rosepine High School in Vernon Parish appearing to re-enact the 2020 fatal arrest of George Floyd during their homecoming assembly Wednesday afternoon on campus.

The video seemed to have originated on Snapchat. In the video, two students, with one dressed as a police officer, are seen holding another student down while one of the students pins another down to the gymnasium floor with his hands behind his back. One student can be seen pretending to kneel down on the student’s neck. The words, “I can’t breathe,” can be heard multiple times in the video.

KALB contacted the Rosepine High School principal, Joey Bartz, about the video. He said he was shocked and heartbroken to see his students imitate the event, and that the main lesson to take from the incident is “change.”

“How do we get better moving forward without forgetting what we did in the past and the wrongs we did?” Bartz said. “I think that it’s one of those things where we’ve got to do a better job with making our kids socially and culturally aware of what’s going on in the world. Words can’t fix this, and we know that. The vow I have made to the students, since the event, is that we need to become better human beings moving forward. On that road, we need to be on the correct path through our actions.”

On Thursday, Bartz posted the following message on Facebook about the video:

“We are aware of a video that was posted on social media yesterday showing a group of our students reenacting a very serious and heartbreaking event. The disheartening, unfortunate display was not part of anything that Rosepine High School had planned during its homecoming activities, but instead was enacted by a few students. In no way is this acceptable, nor does it keep with the heart and spirit of what we teach and preach daily.

The school is working with all parties involved, including their parents/guardians. We will work tirelessly to educate our students on better choices. After the punitive actions are taken, all we can do is hope and pray that we can learn from the mistakes made and become better human beings.

Again, we are deeply sorry for the pain that this has caused and we know words are never enough, so we will vow to strive to become better through our future actions.

With a broken heart,

J. Bartz.”

The students involved in the video were reportedly suspended from Rosepine High School, following violation of district policy and protocol.

Copyright 2022 KALB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded at 4:11 p.m. to Scarsdale Avenue, which is off Dorchester Road.
1 killed in N. Charleston shooting Saturday
A fatal Friday night crash on I-26 two miles west of the Harleyville exit in Dorchester County...
Troopers investigate fatal Dorchester Co. crash on I-26
It happened at approximately 10 p.m. in the area of President and Fishburne Streets near Burke...
Charleston Police officer injured while directing traffic outside football game
Parris D’Shawn Sutton, 25, of Gaston, is charged with failure to stop for blue light and...
Sheriff’s office: Man arrested after I-526 chase in stolen vehicle
Charleston Police say a crash on the Ashley River Bridge headed into downtown is being...
Police investigate wrong-way crash on Ashley River Bridge

Latest News

The former women's detention center located in St. George before planning and construction...
Dorchester Co. receives $1 million grant to provide healthcare to rural areas
This image released by Universal Pictures shows horror character Michael Myers in a scene from...
‘Halloween Ends’ wins box office but renews streaming debate
The final film in the latest slasher trilogy, and possibly the franchise, dominated the chart...
Box office: "Halloween Ends" rules the weekend
Troopers are reporting that two crashes in the westbound lanes of I-26 within about eight miles...
Congestion clearing after pair of I-26 crashes