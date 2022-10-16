Suspect in N. Charleston arrested during early-morning traffic stop
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police have charged a man in connection with a deadly shooting in North Charleston.
Avery Aaron Adams, 23, is charged with one county of murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to jail records.
Police responded to the 3600 block of Peppertree Lane at approximately 2:34 p.m. on Oct. 5 to a report of a shooting. Officers found three shooting victims, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.
One of those victims, identified as Dominique Whitehead, died at the scene. The other two victims were taken to an area hospital.
Investigators identified Adams as a suspect in the shooting.
Police say he was arrested at 12:23 a.m. Sunday during a traffic stop in the 6800 block of Dorchester Road.
He was being held in the L.C. Knight Detention Center.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.