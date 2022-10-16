SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Suspect in N. Charleston arrested during early-morning traffic stop

Avery Aaron Adams, 23, is charged with one county of murder, two counts of attempted murder and...
Avery Aaron Adams, 23, is charged with one county of murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to jail records.(L.C. Knight Detention Center)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police have charged a man in connection with a deadly shooting in North Charleston.

Avery Aaron Adams, 23, is charged with one county of murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to jail records.

Police responded to the 3600 block of Peppertree Lane at approximately 2:34 p.m. on Oct. 5 to a report of a shooting. Officers found three shooting victims, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

The Dorchester County Coroner has identified the victim of a deadly North Charleston shooting.

One of those victims, identified as Dominique Whitehead, died at the scene. The other two victims were taken to an area hospital.

Investigators identified Adams as a suspect in the shooting.

Police say he was arrested at 12:23 a.m. Sunday during a traffic stop in the 6800 block of Dorchester Road.

He was being held in the L.C. Knight Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal Friday night crash on I-26 two miles west of the Harleyville exit in Dorchester County...
Troopers investigate fatal Dorchester Co. crash on I-26
It happened at approximately 10 p.m. in the area of President and Fishburne Streets near Burke...
Charleston Police officer injured while directing traffic outside football game
Police responded at 4:11 p.m. to Scarsdale Avenue, which is off Dorchester Road.
1 killed in N. Charleston shooting Saturday
Charleston Police say a crash on the Ashley River Bridge headed into downtown is being...
Police investigate wrong-way crash on Ashley River Bridge
Parris D’Shawn Sutton, 25, of Gaston, is charged with failure to stop for blue light and...
Sheriff’s office: Man arrested after I-526 chase in stolen vehicle

Latest News

Police responded at 4:11 p.m. to Scarsdale Avenue, which is off Dorchester Road.
1 killed in N. Charleston shooting Saturday
Participants in the lung cancer 5k ran or walked to raise money for a cure on Folly Beach on...
‘If you can’t breathe, you can’t run’: Lung cancer 5k brings advocates and survivors together
Parris D’Shawn Sutton, 25, of Gaston, is charged with failure to stop for blue light and...
Sheriff’s office: Man arrested after I-526 chase in stolen vehicle
It happened at 6:25 a.m. on Nexton Parkway near North Creek Drive.
1 dead, 1 injured after head-on crash in Berkeley County