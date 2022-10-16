Suspect in N. Charleston arrested during early-morning traffic stop

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police have charged a man in connection with a deadly shooting in North Charleston.

Avery Aaron Adams, 23, is charged with one county of murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to jail records.

Police responded to the 3600 block of Peppertree Lane at approximately 2:34 p.m. on Oct. 5 to a report of a shooting. Officers found three shooting victims, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

The Dorchester County Coroner has identified the victim of a deadly North Charleston shooting.

One of those victims, identified as Dominique Whitehead, died at the scene. The other two victims were taken to an area hospital.

Investigators identified Adams as a suspect in the shooting.

Police say he was arrested at 12:23 a.m. Sunday during a traffic stop in the 6800 block of Dorchester Road.

He was being held in the L.C. Knight Detention Center.

