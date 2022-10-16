Two shot, multiple injured at Livingstone College homecoming concert

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - An altercation on the campus of Livingstone College led to two people being shot on Saturday night during a homecoming concert, according to Salisbury Police.

Officers arrived on the West Monroe St. campus at approximately 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, to find two people shot and other associated injuries from attendees fleeing. At this time, there is no active threat to the College or the community.

Livingstone College said the people shot were not Livingstone College students but members of the community attending the concert.

The investigation indicates that there was no exchange of gunfire by those involved in the altercation an a person who isn’t a student at the college fired one or more shots.

“Tragically, gun violence is a reality in every city and town in America. Unfortunately, a homecoming event for our alumni, students and friends turned violent when two members of the local community had a verbal altercation that led to shots being fired,” said Livingstone College President Dr. Anthony J. Davis.

Two Livingstone College students were injured fleeing from the altercation. The Salisbury Police Department is investigating. No suspects have been arrested at this time.

“I’m saddened that after a week of homecoming activities without incident, our students, alumni, their families and friends had to witness this senseless act of gun violence. My prayer is that the community will respond to Livingstone College in the same manner it responded when gunfire erupted at a holiday basketball tournament in December,” Davis said.

That basketball tournament took place on the campus of Catawba College. On Sunday, Catawba President David Nelson issued the following statement:

“Catawba College stands in solidarity with the entire Livingstone College community as it copes with the recent shooting on their campus. We hope and pray for a full recovery of everyone injured. Words are insufficient to describe our grief and anger at this senseless act of violence. All campuses should be safe havens for living and learning. Our hearts and hopes for healing are with the students, faculty, staff, and alumni at Livingstone now and in the weeks to come.”

No additional information has been released concerning those injured at Livingstone on Saturday.

“Our students, alumni and their families did not deserve this. My prayer is that the perpetrators be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law swiftly and decisively,” Davis added.

“Our priority is and remains to ensure the mental wellness of our students and to evaluate our public safety measures to create a safe, living, learning and working environment,” said Livingstone President Dr. Anthony J. Davis. “I am saddened because our students, alumni, family and friends were exposed to this senseless act of violence. We are working collaboratively with our local law enforcement agencies as they are conducting a thorough investigation. Please pray for us in the coming days and weeks ahead.”

The Salisbury Police Department is still investigating. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Lt. Crews at (704) 638-5333 or send a private message to the Salisbury Police Department Facebook or Twitter pages at @SalisburyNCPD.

