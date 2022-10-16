SC Lottery
Warm end to the weekend ahead of a big cooldown!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Enjoy the 80s while they are here! We’ll warm into the lower 80s today with plenty of sunshine. Monday will be warm ahead of our next cold front with highs around 80 degrees once again. We could see a few spotty showers ahead of the front Monday, but many spots will stay dry. The front will push offshore late Monday, leaving behind some of the coldest air of the season so far! Low temperatures will drop into the lower 50s Monday night and lower 40s Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Some spots far inland could even see some patchy frost with temperatures in the 30s! Highs through the middle of the week will stay in the 60s before we jump back into the 70s by the weekend.

TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 83, Low 63.

MONDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of Rain. High 81, Low 54.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Cool. High 66, Low 42.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and Cool. High 62, Low 41.

THURSDAY: Sunny and Cool. High 67, Low 47.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 71, Low 50.

