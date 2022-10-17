SC Lottery
14-year-old dies after Berkeley Co. crash

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office says a North Charleston teenager died Friday, days after a single-vehicle crash.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office says a North Charleston teenager died Friday, days after a single-vehicle crash.

George Sanchez-Tentzohua, 14, died at an area hospital, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. Hartwell said the hospital notified the coroner’s office on Friday of Sanchez-Tentzohua’s death that was the result of a single-vehicle crash on Oct. 9.

The crash happened on Farmington Road, he said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office are investigating what led to the crash.

