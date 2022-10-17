2 arrested after gun found in backpack at Ft. Dorchester High School

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says two juveniles were arrested Monday after a gun was found on a high school campus.

Fort Dorchester High School was placed in a secure hold around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

A police report states the officers were notified of a group of students walking toward the school with a possible weapon.

Officers and school security located the group of students and placed them in a conference room, the report states.

The report states the student’s backpack was searched and a gun was located.

A second student was detained during the investigation after it was discovered that the student had taken the gun from his grandmother and was fighting on Appian Way with the gun in his pocket, the report states.

Both students were taken into custody on gun charges. The students’ names and ages were not released.

