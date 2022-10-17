2 detained outside Ft. Dorchester High School amid report of person with weapon

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fort Dorchester High School notified parents that two people were detained and removed from campus Monday morning after a report of a person with a weapon.

The message states the school went into “a brief secure hold” at approximately 10:30 a.m. A secure hold means the school held everyone in class and did not allow anyone inside or outside of campus buildings, the message states.

“Our security team immediately responded, detaining two individuals at the front of the building and removing them from the campus,” the message states.

The school did not provide the names or ages of the people removed from campus.

North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said the incident remained under investigation but could not yet provide further details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

