SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Ambulance called for middle schoolers having trouble breathing after ‘One Chip Challenge’

Several students at South View Middle School in Edina reported eye pain and difficulty...
Several students at South View Middle School in Edina reported eye pain and difficulty breathing after attempting the “One Chip Challenge.”(WCCO via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDINA, Minn. (Gray News) - A viral challenge apparently made several middle school students in Minnesota sick on Thursday.

Several students at South View Middle School in Edina reported eye pain and difficulty breathing after attempting the “One Chip Challenge.”

An ambulance was called, but fortunately, no one had a severe allergic reaction or was seriously injured.

The “One Chip Challenge” involves eating a single tortilla chip from the brand Paqui, made with the hottest pepper on the planet – the Carolina Reaper. Then, the key is to see how long you can go without drinking milk or water.

The chip is sold in single packs of one chip for $8.99.

Videos of people attempting the challenge for the past few years have been shared on TikTok and YouTube. Paqui first made the chips six years ago.

A warning on Paqui’s website reads, in part, “Seek medical assistance should you experience difficulty breathing, fainting or extended nausea.”

Several school districts across the country have banned the chips from school premises due to the risk of adverse effects.

Poison Control has a webpage dedicated to the “One Chip Challenge” with more information.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded at 4:11 p.m. to Scarsdale Avenue, which is off Dorchester Road.
Coroner IDs victim of Saturday shooting in N. Charleston
Avery Aaron Adams, 23, is charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and...
Suspect in N. Charleston murder arrested during early-morning traffic stop
Parris D’Shawn Sutton, 25, of Gaston, is charged with failure to stop for blue light and...
Sheriff’s office: Man arrested after I-526 chase in stolen vehicle
Troopers are reporting that two crashes in the westbound lanes of I-26 within about eight miles...
Congestion clearing after pair of I-26 crashes
Luttie Bell Hamm turned 105 years old on Sunday. She was born on Oct. 16, 1917, in the...
Berkeley County woman turns 105 years old

Latest News

GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon arrives at court, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in New York.
Government says Steve Bannon should get 6-month sentence
The Medical University of South Carolina and Medical University Hospital Authority Board of...
MUSC in need of more psychiatry beds as mental health services increase
FILE - Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills,...
Kanye West to buy conservative social media platform Parler
Caught on camera: A car owner flings himself on top of his car while someone tries to steal it.
Video shows man clinging to SUV to stop attempted vehicle theft