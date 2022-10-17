SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Busch debuts limited-edition Thanksgiving ‘dog brew’ with turkey

Four-packs cost $15 and can be purchased on Busch’s website.
Four-packs cost $15 and can be purchased on Busch’s website.(Anheuser-Busch via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Your four-legged friend can join in the Thanksgiving festivities this year.

Busch has debuted a limited-edition turkey “dog brew” for the upcoming holiday season.

Of course, the drink is non-alcoholic. The bone broth beverage is filled with turkey, sweet potato, turmeric and ginger.

Four-packs cost $15 and can be purchased on Busch’s website here.

This is not the company’s first time making a dog brew. Busch’s year-round dog beer is made with pork broth, while the seasonal flavor is made with turkey.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded at 4:11 p.m. to Scarsdale Avenue, which is off Dorchester Road.
Coroner IDs victim of Saturday shooting in N. Charleston
Avery Aaron Adams, 23, is charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and...
Suspect in N. Charleston murder arrested during early-morning traffic stop
Parris D’Shawn Sutton, 25, of Gaston, is charged with failure to stop for blue light and...
Sheriff’s office: Man arrested after I-526 chase in stolen vehicle
Troopers are reporting that two crashes in the westbound lanes of I-26 within about eight miles...
Congestion clearing after pair of I-26 crashes
Luttie Bell Hamm turned 105 years old on Sunday. She was born on Oct. 16, 1917, in the...
Berkeley County woman turns 105 years old

Latest News

GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
Smoke rises over the scene of Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, after...
Waves of suicide drones strike Ukraine’s capital, 4 killed
FILE - Border Patrol agents patrol along a line of shipping containers stacked near the border...
US government tells Arizona to remove border containers
Killed in the line of duty: A disturbing trend suggests police officers are being ambushed and...
Police are being ambushed, killed across the nation, law enforcement group says
Police responded at 4:11 p.m. to Scarsdale Avenue, which is off Dorchester Road.
Coroner IDs victim of Saturday shooting in N. Charleston