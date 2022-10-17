Charleston Police looking for missing man

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Andrew Hyams was reported missing by his family on Monday, police say. He was last seen at a James Island restaurant.

Hyams stands at 5-foot-11 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. Police say he has tattoos on his left arm.

If anyone knows where Hyams is, please contact police at 843-743-7200.

