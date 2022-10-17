SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Court docs: Child killed in accidental August shooting at Boy Scouts camp was shot by AK-47

Court documents say that a Boy Scout killed in an accidental shooting in August was killed by...
Court documents say that a Boy Scout killed in an accidental shooting in August was killed by an Ak-47 rifle.(Hawaii News Now)
By Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/KMGB/Gray News) - The gun that killed an 11-year-old boy scout at a camp on a Hawaii Island in August was an AK-47 semi-automatic rifle, according to court documents.

Officials said Manuel Carvalho died from a single gunshot wound at Camp Honokaia on Aug. 28. Police had ruled the shooting death as accidental.

The court documents were filed by the boy’s family, according to KHNL/KGMB.

During the investigation into the boy’s death, police determined the unsupervised boy picked up a loaded firearm that belonged to his father.

As the child put the gun back down, it reportedly discharged and fatally shot him. An autopsy concluded the victim died from the single gunshot wound.

In September, detectives said they initiated 23 firearm-related offenses, including criminally negligent storage of a firearm.

Police said the offenses were against three men who were at the scene of the incident, and have been identified as the registered owners of multiple firearms.

In total, authorities said 18 firearms and various ammunition was recovered.

The boy’s family is also seeking information from the police department, including the autopsy, police body camera video, dispatch transmissions and more.

The police department is arguing against releasing that information, citing privacy concerns and hampering the investigation.

A hearing on the records request is set for Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KHNL/KMGB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded at 4:11 p.m. to Scarsdale Avenue, which is off Dorchester Road.
North Charleston coach identified as victim of Saturday shooting
Avery Aaron Adams, 23, is charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and...
Suspect in N. Charleston murder arrested during early-morning traffic stop
Parris D’Shawn Sutton, 25, of Gaston, is charged with failure to stop for blue light and...
Sheriff’s office: Man arrested after I-526 chase in stolen vehicle
Luttie Bell Hamm turned 105 years old on Sunday. She was born on Oct. 16, 1917, in the...
Berkeley County woman turns 105 years old
Troopers are reporting that two crashes in the westbound lanes of I-26 within about eight miles...
Congestion clearing after pair of I-26 crashes

Latest News

GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
South Carolina Ports President and CEO Barbara Melvin addressed stakeholders Monday giving the...
State of the ports address touches on new projects, record fiscal years post-pandemic
Actor Kevin Spacey leaves court following the day's proceedings in a civil trial, Thursday,...
Teary Kevin Spacey testifies of sex abuse claims: ‘Not true’
The Colleton County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing...
Deputies search for missing 14-year-old in Colleton County