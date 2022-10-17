Cold front to bring a few showers and much cooler temperatures!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One more warmer day is in store for the Lowcountry before a big cool down arrives this week! We could see a few spotty showers ahead of the front this afternoon and evening, but many spots will stay dry. The front will push offshore tonight, leaving behind some of the coldest air of the season so far! Low temperatures will drop into the lower 50s tonight and lower 40s Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Some spots far inland could even see patchy frost with temperatures in the 30s! Highs through the middle of the week will stay in the 60s before we jump back into the 70s by the weekend.

TODAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain Late. High 83, Low 54.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Cool. High 66, Low 41.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and Cool. High 62, Low 42.

THURSDAY: Sunny and Cool. High 67, Low 46.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 71, Low 51.

