Coroner identifies man killed in Friday morning Berkeley Co. crash

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday near Huger.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office released the name of a Summerville man who was killed Friday near Huger.

Stephen Palo, 60, died at the scene of the crash on Halfway Creek Road near Steed Creek Road, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell.

The crash involved two vehicles, a 2013 Kia SUV traveling east on Halfway Creek Road and a 2008 Kia sedan traveling west, that collided, LCpl. Nick Pye said.

Palo, who was driving the SUV, died from his injuries, while the driver of the sedan was taken to an area hospital, Pye said.

The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District said the crash involved a rollover and entrapment.

The crash remained under investigation.

