Coroner IDs 70-year-old man killed in N. Charleston fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 70-year-old man who died in a Saturday night fire in North Charleston.

Herman Anderson died from injuries sustained in the fire, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Firefighters responded to a fire reported in a single-story home in the 4700 block of Abraham Avenue at 11:55 p.m., Assistant North Charleston Fire Chief Christian Rainey said.

The first crews on the scene reported the home was fully engulfed.

During a search of the home, crews found one person inside, and firefighters and Charleston County EMS performed life-saving care, Rainey said, but the victim died.

The fire was put out around 12:30 a.m., Rainey said.

The North Charleston Fire Department is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.