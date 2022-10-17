Coroner IDs 70-year-old man killed in N. Charleston fire
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 70-year-old man who died in a Saturday night fire in North Charleston.
Herman Anderson died from injuries sustained in the fire, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.
Firefighters responded to a fire reported in a single-story home in the 4700 block of Abraham Avenue at 11:55 p.m., Assistant North Charleston Fire Chief Christian Rainey said.
The first crews on the scene reported the home was fully engulfed.
During a search of the home, crews found one person inside, and firefighters and Charleston County EMS performed life-saving care, Rainey said, but the victim died.
The fire was put out around 12:30 a.m., Rainey said.
The North Charleston Fire Department is investigating.
