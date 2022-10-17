SC Lottery
Coroner IDs man killed in early-morning crash on 52 Connector

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the North Charleston man killed early...
The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified the North Charleston man killed early Friday morning in a crash.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the North Charleston man killed early Friday morning in a crash.

Lance Thomas, 30, died at approximately 1:30 a.m. at the scene of a crash on the 52 Connector, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.

North Charleston Police responded to the crash and were investigating, the coroner’s office said.

Police have not yet released details on the crash.

