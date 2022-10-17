SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Coroner IDs victim of Saturday shooting in N. Charleston

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Saturday.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 35-year-old man dead Saturday.

Anthony Heyward II, from North Charleston, died around 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the scene from a gunshot wound, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.

North Charleston Police say they were called to a home on Scarsdale Avenue around 4:15 p.m. Saturday, for a reported burglary in progress where someone had been shot.

Officers say several children waved them down and said their father had been shot.

The victim was found on the sofa with gunshot wounds. He died on the scene.

Police spokesman Harve Jacobs says no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Avery Aaron Adams, 23, is charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and...
Suspect in N. Charleston murder arrested during early-morning traffic stop
Parris D’Shawn Sutton, 25, of Gaston, is charged with failure to stop for blue light and...
Sheriff’s office: Man arrested after I-526 chase in stolen vehicle
Troopers are reporting that two crashes in the westbound lanes of I-26 within about eight miles...
Congestion clearing after pair of I-26 crashes
Luttie Bell Hamm turned 105 years old on Sunday. She was born on Oct. 16, 1917, in the...
Berkeley County woman turns 105 years old

Latest News

Fort Dorchester High School notified parents that two people were detained and removed from...
2 detained outside Ft. Dorchester High School amid report of person with weapon
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office says a North Charleston teenager died Friday, days after a...
14-year-old dies after Berkeley Co. crash
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Groundbreaking to be held on intermodal facility
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday near Huger.
Coroner identifies man killed in Friday morning Berkeley Co. crash