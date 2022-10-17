Coroner IDs victim of Saturday shooting in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 35-year-old man dead Saturday.

Anthony Heyward II, from North Charleston, died around 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the scene from a gunshot wound, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.

North Charleston Police say they were called to a home on Scarsdale Avenue around 4:15 p.m. Saturday, for a reported burglary in progress where someone had been shot.

Officers say several children waved them down and said their father had been shot.

The victim was found on the sofa with gunshot wounds. He died on the scene.

Police spokesman Harve Jacobs says no arrests have been made.

#BREAKING A North Charleston shooting this evening left one dead after police found a male with a gunshot wound. The scene is still busy hours after the original call around 4:00 this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/TkkMff1SEP — Emily Johnson | Live 5 News (@EmilyJohnsonTV) October 16, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.