Deputies search for missing 14-year-old in Colleton County

The Colleton County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing...
The Colleton County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.(Colleton County Sheriff's Office)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROUND O, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Authorities say Emone Washington was last seen getting into her 17-year-old brother’s SUV at a bus stop Monday morning. Washington’s brother, Divontrez Young, drives a 2007 Grey Buick Rendezvous with no hubcaps and a paper tag, police say.

Washington was wearing khaki pants and a collared shirt. Police say they’re not sure why Emone was leaving with her brother.

If you have any information on where Emone might be, call 843-549-2211.

This is a developing story.

