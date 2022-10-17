Deputies search for missing 14-year-old in Colleton County

ROUND O, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Authorities say Emone Washington was last seen getting into her 17-year-old brother’s SUV at a bus stop Monday morning. Washington’s brother, Divontrez Young, drives a 2007 Grey Buick Rendezvous with no hubcaps and a paper tag, police say.

Washington was wearing khaki pants and a collared shirt. Police say they’re not sure why Emone was leaving with her brother.

If you have any information on where Emone might be, call 843-549-2211.

This is a developing story.

